Tesla Reconsider Plan To Allow Employees To Return To Plant

Tesla will be called off their plant to have some employees return to their plant in Fremont, California this week and wait a day until the local shelter-in-place order is lifted.

According to the report, employees have received email from the paint department that there is no need to come back to the factory this week. It was announced that the San Francisco Bay Area stay-at-home order has been pushed back to the 3rd of May now.

On top fo that, it was suggested that the stay-at-home order could be extended beyond the 3rd of May possibly until the end of May. The new order will ease up the restrictions to allow some lower-risk activities but with everything said, it will still take some time before things will actually return back to normal.

As of now, Tesla have not responded to the report yet so hopefully, we will also hear from them soon.