Tesla Touchsreen Under The Spotlight For The Wrong Reason

NHTSA revealed that they are looking into the Tesla Model S and the touchscreen fitted onto the models after they receive reports of the media-control unit failures that lead to the touchscreen failling.

According to the report, the investigation will cover the 2012 to 2015 year vehicle due to complains about the screen failing prematurely. When fail, the screen will lose its audible and visible touchscreen feature so features like the infotainment, navigation, web browsing, and rear-camera image will not longer be accessible.

There were also claims of it losing charging ability while another claimed that he could not clear the fog from his window because he could not get to the climate controls setting.

Tesla have not responded to the investigation yet.