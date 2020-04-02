Tesla Will Join COVID-19 Fight By Supplying Ventilators For Free

Automakers are turning their plants into ventilator producing plants and that includes Tesla who has now announced that they have extra FDA-approved ventilators that can be shipped for free to hospitals in the regions where they deliver.

Tesla added that the device and shipping will be free and that the only requirement is that the vents are needed for patients immediately and are not being stored in a warehouse.

They did not say how many ventilators they have to offer but at least they are now joining the fight as opposed to two weeks ago when Elon Musk seems to question if there is going to be a need for them to make ventilators from their plant.

Other automakers that are also working on making more ventilators for the hospitals include Ford who will be making 50,000 ventilators in the next 100 days.