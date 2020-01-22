Tesla’s Acceleration Issue Not An Issue?

It was previously reported that NHTSA is looking into some Tesla models over the unintended acceleration problem that some of the models seem to have.

According to the report, some Tesla vehicles accelerated with no reason at all putting the driver, passenger and other road users at risk. It was also reported that there are close to 110 crashes caused by the issue.

However, Tesla has now come out to clarify that there is no unintended acceleration issue and that the petition was completely false. The original petition urged Tesla to recall their Tesla Model S, Model X and Model 3 from all the way to 2013.

We have not heard what NHTSA thinks of the situation but they did say the last time that they will review the petition with care and decide if further actions need to be made.