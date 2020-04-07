The Last Of Us 2: Digital Pre-Orders Refunded

We have all heard it, The Last Of Us 2 which was supposed to arrive this May will now be delayed. No new date was given and now it looks like those that pre-ordered the digital version will get a refund.

The listing for the game have been taken down from the PlayStation Store and those that had ordered it will be given a refund. Of course, this will only be for those that ordered it from the PS Store. Those that ordered the game from third-party sellers will not be getting a refund.

Some fans were still hoping that the developer would choose to release the digital version of the game first but it does not look like that will be happening anymore.

One other game that will also be offering refunds to the buyers will be the Iron Man VR from Marvel which has also been delayed with no new date announced.