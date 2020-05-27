The Last Of Us Part 2: Developer Preparing For War Against Spoilers

We know that the only safe way that players can avoid getting spoiled by other people will be to avoid the internet completely but The Last Of Us Part 2 developer might have found another way to help their fans keep spoilers at bay.

According to Naughty Dog, they will be using a new tool on Twitter that will allow them to turn off the comments. With that turned off, users can still like, retweet, and quote retweet but they can’t comment anymore.

The feature is in its testing phase right now and is only available to some users worldwide. The user can choose to allow some people to reply or only have people they follow reply.

Of course, some people were not too happy with this since this will limit the way they are able to interact but then who can really blame them after the huge leak last month.

The Last of Us Part 2 will be released on the 19th of June.