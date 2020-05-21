The Sims 4: Take A Peek At The Next Expansion

The Sims 4 will be getting another expansion soon called the Eco Lifestyle which will focus on making the Sims universe a more sustainable and environmentally friendly neighborhood.

A new trailer for the expansion was released showing ways players can now apply to their home to make it greener. Players can influence their character with their eco-living by creating reusing methods, recycling, and also reducing their carbon footprint.

New job options like Civil Designer and Freelance Crafter will also be available where players can try to invent technology that will help with the environment.

The new expansion, Eco LIfestyle will be arriving on the 5th of June on Xbox One, PC, and PS4. You can already pre-order the expansion for PC and Xbox One now.