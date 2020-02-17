Third-Gen Audi R8 Could Be Happening

Some reports are suggesting that the Audi R8 days a numbered as Audi is looking to replace it with a new all-electric model but there are also rumors suggesting that there might be a third-gen Audi R8 model.

According to Top Gear, the new Audi R8 will come in as a hybrid vehicle instead of a pure electric model. They also added that Audi has not decided on the platform and tech of the next-gen model yet but they do know that it will come with some electrification part.

Some people think that Audi’s reluctance to turn the R8 into a pure EV model could be because they already have the E-Tron GT model to offer and to have the electric R8 would not make sense at this point.

Of course, at this point, we do not know if the report is real or not so it would be best to take it all with a pinch of salt until Audi has something to confirm.