Total War: Three Kingdom New Patch Will Fix Some Reported Issues

A new patch will be released for Total War: Three Kingdoms this week including a few fixes for the game that players have been reporting.

The game is currently in beta right now and some players have also reported some issues like the titles not displaying correctly or players not being able to seek confederation after they declared King of Emporer.

Well, according to the patch notes, those will be fixed up but on top of that, the patch will also fix a few of the bugs like the one where Yan Baihu becomes stuck if he was attacked while using Poison Volley. The issue where the game would crash when requesting Tribute from a faction was the target of the Mercenary Contract will also be fixed.

You can check out the full patch notes to see what else in the beta the new patch will fix. If you are looking to try the game, you can access beta by right-clicking on the game on Steam, click Properties and then select Beta with the 5.1 option.