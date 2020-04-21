Toyota Corolla Will Take On Much Needed Role

We got to see the Toyota GR Yaris a few months ago which will be offered in Japan and Europe. While we do have a Yaris of our own, the platform that the US Yaris uses is not the same as the one used on that model which means there is very little chance that we will be seeing it here.

While there will not be a GR Yaris in the US, Toyota will have something else to offer that will help them compete with the other hot hatches in the market.

It was announced that Toyota has an answer for the missing GR Yaris and new reports suggest that it could be a hot Corolla model that will be powered by the same 1.6 liters turbocharged three-cylinder engine that will be able to offer about 257hp and 200lb ft of torque.

As of now, nothing has been officially confirmed yet but Car and Driver seem to believe that the GR Corolla will come with a $30,000 price tag.