Toyota Fortuner SUV Global Update Detailed

Toyota showed off its global Toyota Hilux this week but on top of that, they also took the covers off the Toyota Fortuner SUV model which made its debut this week with an updated design, power, and more. Here is what we know now.

Riding on the same platform as the Hilux, the Fortuner will come with a few trim options starting from the GX, GXL, and Crusade which will be powered by a 2.8 liter turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine that will have 201hp and 369lb ft of torque to offer.

The turbo diesel model will also be a bit more efficient as well with improved cooling while the towing capacity has been updated to 6834 pounds now, 660 pounds more than before.

More changes were also made on the outside with larger grille, updated bumper, larger fog lamp bezels, and more. This Fortuner will be heading to markets including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia.