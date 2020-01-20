Toyota Fuel Pump Recall Affects 700K Units

Toyota might have to recall close to 700k units of their vehicles after it was discovered that they might have an issue with the fuel pump.

According to the report, the 2018 and 2019 Toyota and Lexus models might have fuel pumps that could stop working without any warning. Toyota does not have an explanation for the issue yet but it could cause the vehicle to stall mid-drive with the driver stranded and no way to start it back up.

An indication that the fuel pump is the issue will be the warning lights and messages displayed when the fuel pump fails. Toyota added that they are still looking into the issue right now to come out with a solution.

When they have one, affected owners will get a fix for it for free although we do not know when that will be happening. Models that could be affected by the issue include the Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300 and more. Then there is the Toyota Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sienna, Tacoma and more.