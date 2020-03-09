Toyota Fuel Pump Recall Affects More Model

More Toyota models will be affected by the fuel pump recall as ABC News reports that 1.2 million more units will also be affected bringing the total number to 3.2 million.

The recall started out with only 696,000 units of Toyota and Lexus model early this year. The issue was with the fuel pump which might stop working. No reason was offered yet but when that happens, the vehicle would stall and can’t be restarted. In an event where it happens when the vehicle is fast, this could cause a crash.

Toyota already has the full list of vehicles affected by the recall out so Toyota and Lexus owners might want to check that out and see if their vehicle will be affected by the recall or not.

The issue is pretty serious in some situations so it would be best to be a little more careful while you wait for Toyota to fix it.