Toyota Fuel Pump Recall To Affect 1 Million More

Toyota previously issued a recalled to bring back 700k models due to the fuel pump issue but it has now been announced that 1.1 million more vehicles will also be affected by the recall.

According to the report, the low-pressure fuel pump inside the fuel tank might fail. If that happens, the engine could sputter and stall without warning. Some indications that drivers might get is the lights on the dashboard.

Models that will be affected by the recall will include the Lexus LS 460, Lexus GS 350, Lexus IS-F, Toyota FJ Cruiser, Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser, Lexus GX 460, IS 350, LX 570, Lexus NX 200t, RC 350, Lexus IS 200t and more. Do check with Toyota to see which models will be recalled.

Those recalled will be getting a replacement for the faulty parts. Toyota will start notifying its customers in May.