Toyota Going Rugged For Chicago

Toyota will be heading to the Chicago Auto Show where they will be showing off something that will focus on off-roads if their latest teaser image is anything to go by.

The image showed a Toyota Tacoma driving through a dirt road leading many to believe that they might announce a new off-road variant of the Tacoma. The statement released with the teaser also seems to hin that the new variant will not only be available for the Tacoma but for their few of their models.

Some fans also picked up on the “nocturnal” part of the statement speculating that there might be some new lighting features as well but we will have to wait and see.

This won’t be the first time Toyota shows off something more off-road focus at the Chicago Auto Show.