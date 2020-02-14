Toyota GR C-HR Crossover Given The Thumbs Up?

Toyota now has two GR models to offer outside of Japan, the GR Yaris and GR Supra model. There were some talks about the 86 possibly getting a GR trim and now, new reports are suggesting that the Toyota C-HR will also be a part of that list.

According to AutoExpress, the Toyota GR C-HR could be arriving before 2023 as part of their second-gen model line up which is said to be coming before 2020 ends.

It was added that the GR C-HR would come powered by the 1.6 liters turbocharged three-cylinder engine that the GR Yaris is fitted with. The engine can offer about 257hp and 266lb ft of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

Of course, we still do not know if the GR C-HR is really happening so it would be best to take it all with a pinch of salt for the time being.