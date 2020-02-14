Home Automotive • Toyota GR C-HR Crossover Given The Thumbs Up?

 - February 14, 2020

Toyota now has two GR models to offer outside of Japan, the GR Yaris and GR Supra model. There were some talks about the 86 possibly getting a GR trim and now, new reports are suggesting that the Toyota C-HR will also be a part of that list.

According to AutoExpress, the Toyota GR C-HR could be arriving before 2023 as part of their second-gen model line up which is said to be coming before 2020 ends.

It was added that the GR C-HR would come powered by the 1.6 liters turbocharged three-cylinder engine that the GR Yaris is fitted with. The engine can offer about 257hp and 266lb ft of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

Of course, we still do not know if the GR C-HR is really happening so it would be best to take it all with a pinch of salt for the time being.

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
