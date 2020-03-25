Toyota GR86 Engine Output Numbers Leaked

More details about the upcoming Toyota GR86 vehicle has leaked online. Here is what we are hearing right now.

According to the reports, the Toyota GR86 will come riding on the YNGA platform. On top of that, the vehicle will now be fitted with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offering 255hp, 50hp more than what the current 86 is offering.

It was also reported that the GR86 will come with an updated interior although we do not have any image showing how the new interior will look like. The Toyota GT86 is set to arrive in the Summer next year.

On top of more GR86 news, it was also reported that Toyota is looking to offer a new crossover model and a new Sienna this year. It was added that the SIenna will come in as a Hybrid powertrain model.