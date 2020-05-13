Toyota Highlander Heads To The UK With Hybrid Engine

Toyota will finally be offering their updated Toyota Highlander in the UK. This model was on display that the New York Auto Show last year and comes riding on the TNGA-K Global platform and now Toyota has confirmed that it will be offered in the UK as well.

The UK version will be offered with only one engine option which will include the 241bhp petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. According to Toyota, the new powertrain will have a WLTP CO2 emission of 146g/km and a two-tonne towing capacity.

The powertrain will consist of a 2.5 liter Atkinson cycle petrol engine that will be paired with an electric motor. The vehicle will come with four drive modes including a Trail mode and an EV mode. On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with USB ports along with the head-up display, wireless phone charging, infotainment system with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and also a digital rear-view mirror.

Other details like the pricing and UK specs will be unveiled early next year.