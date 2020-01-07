Toyota Reveals City Of The Future Plan At CES

While most automakers are choosing to unveil new tech and concepts at CES, Toyota decided that they wanted to take things one step further by revealing their plan for a city of the future in Japan.

According to Toyota, the new city will be called Woven City and it will be situated in the base of Mt. Fuji. The city will span 175 acres and will have a fully connected ecosystem powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

On top of that, there will also be a living laboratory where researchers will live on work on projects. Heading the design will be Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, the CEO of Bjarke Ingels Group. This is the same firm that worked on Google’s Mountain View headquarters and 2 World Trade Center in New York.

To make sure the city is eco-friendly, the buildings will be constructed out of wood and will be fitted with solar panels. The streets will also be split into three types, one for vehicles, one for pedestrians and personal mobility devices and the third for pedestrians only.

Toyota plans to get started in 2020 starting off with 2000 residents.