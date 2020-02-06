Toyota Tacoma, Tundra, 4Runner To Get New Trail Edition

There are a few off-road options if you are looking to get the Toyota Tacoma, Tundra or 4runner but Toyota is not done yet as they announce the new Trail Edition for all three models.

The special package will be offered on the SR5 trim option. Customers will get to choose from a few exterior color options including Army Green, Midnight Black, and super White. It will also be getting black badging and black interiors.

The 4Runner version will also be getting a Yakima roof basket and TRD Off-road wheels in gray while the Tacoma Trail Edition will be getting the built-in lockable stowage bin and a 115volt power outlet.

The Tundra Trail Edition will include the same bed-side stowage, special wheels, new grille and more.

All these models will be arriving this summer.