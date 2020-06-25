Home Automotive • Toyota Yaris Leaving The US?

 - June 25, 2020

It looks like Toyota is putting a stop to the Toyota Yaris in the US with leaked documents suggesting it.

Tire Meets Road seems to have gotten hold of a document that the automaker sends to their dealers and general manager in the Southwest region which claims that the Toyota Yaris sedan and hatchback model will not be available for the model year 2021 meaning the 2020 model will be the last Yaris for the US.

The current Yaris production will be ending this month. The post was deleted by Reddit but AutoWise contacted Toyota which seems to have confirmed the information.

Despite being around for so many years, Toyota have been finding it hard to convince the buyers to choose the Yaris over its competitors but this also means that manual drivers will have one less option to choose from now.

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
