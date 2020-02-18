Toyota Yaris SUV To Head To Geneva

Toyota will have another small SUV model to offer to this year. Here is what we know about the upcoming model.

The new small SUV will come to sit below the C-HR model and will be sharing its underpinnings with the new Toyota Yaris model. Set to make its debut on the 3rd of March at the Geneva Motor Show, the vehicle will come powered by a hybrid powertrain tech that will feature its all-wheel-drive system.

To get the public excited about the upcoming mode, the automaker did release a new teaser image that showed off the slim taillight. We also get to see the Hybrid and AWD-i badge on a clean looking bumper.

Other than showing off the new SUV, we will also see the Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid at the event. The vehicle will come powered by a 2.5-liter petrol engine that will be paired with an electric motor to offer 302hp and 40miles of electricity alone. The Mirai will also be there.