Trials of Mana Demo To Arrive This Week

The demo for the Trails of Mana game will be arriving soon as the developer prepares for the release of the game next month.

A new trailer has been released and on top of that, Square Enix announced that the demo of the game will be arriving this week. The remake is of a game that was released back in 1995 in Japan. The game only arrived in the Western market last year.

This remake, similar to the Resident Evil games will be rebuild from the ground up with a new graphic, new gameplay and also new art style. For those looking to try out the game first, the demo will be arriving on the 18th of March on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC on Steam.

The demo will offer players the first section fo the game which will include the part that where they can choose their party members and also get a boss battle. Those that play the demo and get the game will get to bring the save data over to the game when it arrives on the 24th of April.