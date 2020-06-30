Home Games • Ubisoft Hops On Battle Royale Train?

Ubisoft Hops On Battle Royale Train?

 - June 30, 2020

There are more than enough Battle Royale games to choose from now with every developer looking to incorporate some type of Battle Royale mode into their game even though that is not the main focus of the game.

Well, the next to join in could be Ubisoft as the company announced its own Hyper Scape. The announcement was followed by a teaser website for a fictional tech company called Prisma Dimensions.

On the website, it says that more information about Hyper Scape will be revealed on the 2nd of July so we will only have to wait a few days to learn more. It was reported that the game will be released on PC and consoles not eh 12th of July with cross-play possibly being supported.

With so little details to go on right now, we will have to wait until later this week to talk more about the upcoming game.

,
In Games

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
  • Follow Michelle Kadeon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked*

*

*