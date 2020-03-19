Untitled Goose Game Nabs GOTY Award

Untitled Goose Game might not look the part but the game is actually very well-loved and it even managed to nab another Game of the Year award.

The game was given the GOTY award by D.I.C.E Awards in February and now, Game Developers Choice Awards’ GOTY was also given to the game. The Game Developer Choice Awards usually take place after the Game Developer Conference but the main event was postponed while the award ceremony was moved online.

Some of the winners this year inlcudes Control which won Best Audio, Best Technology, and Best Visual Art. What the Golf? was also given the Best Mobile Game Award. You can check out the full list of winners on their website to see if you agree with their picks or do you think there are other games that deserve the award more.