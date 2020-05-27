Valorant Release Date Announcement Not Far Off

Valorant is currently in its beta testing phase and with that ending on the 28th of May, we should be hearing about the official release date for the game soon.

The game have been in closed beta for two months now and Riot Games has now announced that the game will be arriving on the 2nd of June. The tactical FPS game will be free-to-play in a lot of regions.

Once the beta ends this next week, the developer will reset the player accounts and add a patch for new content so all players will have to start off from the same place when the game arrives next month.

Riot also added that they will be offering up a long list of new content for the game that will include new characters, maps, game modes and more. The developer will also deploy more servers to keep up with the demand.