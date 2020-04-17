Valorant Tuning Down Bloody Imagery To Please Sponsors

Valorant currently is at its beta phase but Riot is already thinking ahead and making sure its growth its a smooth one when it finally arrives.

Bloomberg reported that the company is looking to take out all bloody imagery from tournaments as they want Valorant to be more sponsors and broadcasters happy. We know games like CS:GO was missing out on a lot due to how violent the game was.

The compromise here is that Riot will now have the “show blood” as an option that people can choose to turn on and off so, during tournaments, organizers can choose to turn it off.

The adjustment seems pretty reasonable and it does give the public and option. Valorant is set to arrive in the Summer of this year but so far, no actual date has been given yet. The game will be released on PC.