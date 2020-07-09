Valorant Update Turn Weapons Into Dragons

Valorant will be getting another update and this time, it will be a new set of dragon-themed skins.

Called Elderflame, the new skins will be available this week but be prepared to pay a hefty sum for it. The new Ultra Edition skin pack will be able to turn some of your weapons into a fire-breathing dragon. Some weapons that were listed include Operator sniper, Vandal automatic rifle, Frenzy automatic pistol, and Judge shotgun. According to Joe Lee, the full Elderflame experience will set players back 9900 VP which is a lot of money.

On top of that, there will also be a new dragon-scaled knife. If you have not seen how it looks like, you can check it out below. The Elderflame update will be arriving on the 10th of July.