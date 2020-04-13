Valorant: What Do We Know Now?

Riot Games’s first competitive FPS called Valorant just had its closed beta released. Now that some people did get a chance to pay the new game, here is what we have gathered so far.

From what was reported, the new game does seem to be inspired by games like Overwatch, Rainbow Six Siege, Counter-Strike and more. Players will be controlling agents which are basically like heroes with their own abilities and roles. For now, the only mode that was available was the 5v5 demolition mode where one team will do the attacking while the other defends. The team to win 13 rounds wins the match.

Like CS: GO, you will need to buy guns and gear each round. For not, the game is still set to be released this Summer but we would not be surprised if there are some changes to its release date with the COVID-19 pandemic going on right now.