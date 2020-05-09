Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Xbox Series X Version Offered For Free?

A few of the Xbox Series X games will take advantage of the Smart Delivery feature and one of the latest games to get added to the list will be the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

What this means for the fans is that if they buy the game for the Xbox one, they will automatically receive the Xbox Series X version of the game as well.

The new trailer for the game showed the gory scene where a man is dancing with a room full of corpses suspended in the air. The release date for the game on the Xbox Series X is still a mystery right now. As for the game, it was set to arrive in the first quarter of this year but was later delayed.

The developers explain that they wanted to make sure they avoid repeating the same mistake with this new game where they release it too fast and the game had too many issues.