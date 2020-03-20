Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York & More Arriving On Switch

It might look like Animal Crossing’s release is all that matters for the Nintendo Switch users now but there are actually a few other interesting games that will be arriving for the Switch this week. Here are some of those.

It might have gotten overshadowed by Animal Crossing but a lot of Nintendo Switch players have been looking forward to the release of Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York which will be arriving on the 24th of March.

Other games that we will be seeing this week include Mister Hunter which will be arriving on the 20th of March, Diabolic, Thunder Paw, Breakfast Bar Tycoon, and more. One Piece: Pirate of Warriors 4 will also be arriving gon the 27th of March while the Switch Edition of Railway Empire will also be arriving on that day.

What game are you looking forward to diving in this week?