Vauxhall Mokka Aims To Look Sharper

More details about the upcoming Vauxhall Mokka have been revealed which will be arriving with an EV powertrain. Here is what we know right now.

According to Vauxhall, the new SUV will be called Mokka and not Mokka X and it will be able to shed about 120kg thanks to the new CMP modular platform from PSA Group which will allow the vehicle to be fitted with a few engine option including a fully electric powertrain which is expected to come with a 50kWh battery pack that will offer about 134bhp and will have about 200miles of range on a single charge.

The EV model will be getting its battery fitted on the platform floor which will include the torsional rigidity by 30%. From what we have been seeing so far, the vehicle design will be based on the GT X Experimental concept that we saw back in 2018 while also getting some design features from models like the all-new Corsa and facelifted Astra.

The Mokka will also be getting some combustion powertrain options when it arrives early in 2021.