Vauxhall Mokka EV Announced

The Vauxhall Mokka will be getting a redesign but also a new EV option from launch. Here is what we know right now.

While the first-gen Mokka was a little more conservative when it comes to its design, Vauxhall is taking a step towards the other direction when it comes to the design of the 2021 model.

Other than removing the X from its name, the new Vauxhall Mokka will also be getting a new Vizor front design which we should be seeing on a lot more models in the near future. The new model will also be shorter that is said to make it easier to maneuver and park.

The Pure Panel can be found on the inside with the digital instrument display and infotainment touchscreen looking like one. The base model will come with a 7inch touchscreen while the top trim models will get a 10inch screen.

On top of the petrol and diesel engine, the Mokka will also come with an EV option now. No word on the prices yet but it should be arriving next year with an early 2021 debut.