Vigor Released On Switch But…

 - July 9, 2020

If you have not heard, Vigor is out now but to play it, you will actually need to buy the Founder’s pack first.

Vigor will be released as a free-to-play game on the Xbox One and now Switch players will also get to play the game but Switch players won’t be able to play it for free as they will need to get the Founder’s Pack first which is sold at $20.

Getting the Founder’s Pack will get you early access to the game, Founder Uniform, Vigor Baseball Cap, a new Gesture, and also some in-game currency called Crowns.

The pack is offered for a limited time. If you don’t get it, you will need to wait until the Free-To-Play version arrive later this year. Players will be jumping right into Season 4 when they join the game now.

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
