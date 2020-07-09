Vigor Released On Switch But…

If you have not heard, Vigor is out now but to play it, you will actually need to buy the Founder’s pack first.

Vigor will be released as a free-to-play game on the Xbox One and now Switch players will also get to play the game but Switch players won’t be able to play it for free as they will need to get the Founder’s Pack first which is sold at $20.

Getting the Founder’s Pack will get you early access to the game, Founder Uniform, Vigor Baseball Cap, a new Gesture, and also some in-game currency called Crowns.

The pack is offered for a limited time. If you don’t get it, you will need to wait until the Free-To-Play version arrive later this year. Players will be jumping right into Season 4 when they join the game now.