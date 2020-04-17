Void Bastards: FPS Game For Switch & PS4 Get Release Date

Humble has now announced when their new first-person roguelike shooter game, Void Bastards will be arriving.

The game, which is describe as a first-person roguelike shooter game will arrive alongside the Bang Tydy DLC which will cost $5. Of course, this is not a brand new game as it was already released on PC and Xbox One last year but it will finally be heading to PS4 and Switch this year.

To make things more exciting for the fans, those that plan to play it on the Switch can also head to the game’s official Twitter account to get the QR codes for themed clothing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as well.

Void Bastards will be arriving on the 7th of May, 2019. How many of you would be playing the game when it arrives.