Home Games • Void Bastards: FPS Game For Switch & PS4 Get Release Date

Void Bastards: FPS Game For Switch & PS4 Get Release Date

 - April 17, 2020

Humble has now announced when their new first-person roguelike shooter game, Void Bastards will be arriving.

The game, which is describe as a first-person roguelike shooter game will arrive alongside the Bang Tydy DLC which will cost $5. Of course, this is not a brand new game as it was already released on PC and Xbox One last year but it will finally be heading to PS4 and Switch this year.

To make things more exciting for the fans, those that plan to play it on the Switch can also head to the game’s official Twitter account to get the QR codes for themed clothing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as well.

Void Bastards will be arriving on the 7th of May, 2019. How many of you would be playing the game when it arrives.

In Games

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
  • Follow Michelle Kadeon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked*

*

*