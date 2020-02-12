Volkswagen Arteon Taking A Stroll Out In The Cold

Talks about the new Volkswagen Arteon wagon have been going on for some time now and the vehicle was now spotted getting tested out in the cold.

While the vehicle was covered up in the front and in the back, it was easy to see that this was indeed the Arteon. Of course, before we get too excited, there were some talks about this possibly not coming to the US since Volkswagen will be taking the Golf Alltrack and Golf Sportwagen away from the US market. The Arteon sedan was not doing too well either.

If Volkswagen does decide to offer the Arteon wagon, it would come in to compete with models like the Subaru Outback. Overall, the design does not look that surprising as it looks like more of the Volkswagen models out there right now.

The Volkswagen Arteon wagon is expected to make its debut later this year. Hopefully, we will learn more about its future in the Us.