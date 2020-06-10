Volkswagen Golf Deliveries Starts Back Up!

Volkswagen had to top their deliveries for the Golf after they came across a software problem but now that they have figured out how to solve it, Volkswagen has announced that deliveries will be starting back up once more.

The issue was discovered back in May and according to Volkswagen, the control unit software has been updated and that the fix will be installed on every Golf in the future.

Before they stop delivering, Volkswagen had already delivered 15,000 of the Golf and those will be affected by the recall. The issues were with the control unit that would affect the eCall/emergency call assistant.

The Volkswagen Golf is not the only model that could be affected by the same issue as it was reported that the Skoda Octavia could also be experiencing the same kind of issues.