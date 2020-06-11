Volkswagen ID.3: First Edition Arriving Very Soon

Volkswagen announced that their first edition Volkswagen ID.3 will be arriving soon with the vehicle going on sale next week.

One good news is that the vehicle will be eligible for the electric car incentives offered in Germany which means customers will get to save 9000 euros as the country announce their electric car subsidies. With that, the vehicle will go below the 40,000 euros mark.

Customers can start placing orders starting from the 17th of June. If the first edition is too pricey for you, there will also be a cheaper version coming later on although the automaker did not announce when that will be coming.

Deliveries of the Volkswagen ID.3 will start in September.