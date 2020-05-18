Volkswagen ID 3 UK Release Date Announced

With the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of automakers had to readjust their release schedule as plants were asked to close down for weeks but it looks like that will not affect the delivery date for the Volkswagen ID 3 model as Volkswagen reported that the vehicle will still go on sale in the UK in July.

Volkswagen will start delivering their ID 3 this summer starting with the First Edition model which will come with a 58kWh battery pack with a range of 260miles and will offer about 201bhp with a top speed of 99mph.

According to Volkswagen, there will eventually be three battery options and two power outputs in the future. When Volkswagen first opens the order books for the ID 3 Frist Edition model, there were about 35,000 customers worldwide that placed a refundable deposit. Those in Europe will be able to get their vehicle in June while those in the UK will have to wait until July to get their ID 3.

The ID 3 price will start from £27,500 in the UK.