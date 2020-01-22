Volkswagen ID.4 Crossover Looking At New York

There have been a lot of Volkswagen ID.4 spy shots but we will get to see the real deal soon as new reports reveal when Volkswagen will be pulling the covers off.

Autocar reported that Volkswagen is looking to debut their ID.4 at the New York Auto Show this year which will be happening in April. Of course, this is not the only ID model that Volkswagen is working on right now as the automaker is also working on the ID.5 which is an electric crossover that will be coming next.

The ID.4 will come riding on their MEB platform with most of the motor and battery being fitted under the floor. That should allow the vehicle to come with more interior space to offer.

The ID.4 will be powered by an 83kWh battery pack which will power two electric motors that will offer 301hp in total and has a range of 250miles. More details will be revealed soon.