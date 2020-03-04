Volkswagen ID.4 Design Almost Set In Stone

Volkswagen confirmed this week that the Volkswagen ID.CROZZ concept will be called the ID.4 when it arrives which is not really a surprise. They also showed off some new images of the crossover revealing how close it is to being production-ready.

The vehicle was still covered in blue camo but we get to see its plastic body cladding and faux skid plates. There is also a fully enclosed grille in the front with LED-infused headlights and prominent air intakes.

Most of the details are still a mystery now but according to Volkswagen, the vehicle will be released in Europe later this year before heading to China and North America.

The Volkswagen ID.4 will come riding on the MEB platform. So far, they have confirmed that one variant will have 311miles to offer.