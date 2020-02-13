Volkswagen Tayron X Coupe SUV For China Revealed

The vehicle you are seeing here will only be offered in China but that does not mean we can’t admire it from afar.

Called the Volkswagen Tayron X, the coupe SUV is expected to arrive this year. We did get a preview of it when Volkswagen showed off the concept at the Shanghai Auto Show last year.

Unlike the Tayron, the Tayron X will come with a 25mm roofline and slopes down towards the back. It will also be fitted with a different taillight and rear bumper along with some fake chrome exhaust tips.

The vehicle will come riding on the MQB platform and will be powered by the same 2.0 liter TSI engine that will be mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and will be offering 177hp and 217 hp.

The interior will not look too different from the standard model. The new Volkswagen Tayron X was supposed to make its debut in April but was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.