Volkswagen Tiguan GTI Could Actually Happen

Talks about the Volkswagen Tiguan getting a performance version has been going on for some time now but is there really a chance that we might actually see one?

According to CarBuzz, after a conversation with Hein Schafer, the senior vice president for product marketing and strategy for the USA division who said that the company is constantly looking for something new and that there is a chance that the Tiguan could be getting more power.

While this does not actually confirm that the Tiguan GTI model, he did not say that it would not be happening at all. We have also seen a lot of Tiguan R prototype around so it is clear that Volkswagen is keen on that.

For now, we will have to wait and see of Volkswagen confirms anything at this point. What do you think? Would you like to see Volkswagen come out with a Volkswagen Tiguan GTI?