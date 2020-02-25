Home Automotive • Volkswagen Touareg R: What We Know Now

Volkswagen Touareg R: What We Know Now

 - February 25, 2020

Volkswagen has just announced the new Volkswagen Touareg R model that will be coming as their new plug-in hybrid model and here is what we know about the vehicle.

The Volkswagen Touareg R model will be powered by a 335hp 3.0 liter V6 TSI petrol engine that will be paired with a 134hp electric motor that will deliver a combination of 455hp and 516lb ft of torque.

The all-wheel-drive powertrain will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with a top speed of 155mph. It will have 27 to 30 miles of electric range and it will need 5 seconds to go from 0-62mph.

There is the optional Off-Road Package that will come with underbody protection, new Gravel and Sand models and more. We will be seeing the new Volkswagen Touareg R at the Geneva Motor Show.

,
In Automotive

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
  • Follow Michelle Kadeon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked*

*

*