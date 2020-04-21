Volvo Rethinking Mid-Cycle Plans

Volvo is rethinking some of its plans as the world continues to battle COVID-19 and that includes canceling or delaying projects that might not be crucial at this point.

According to Volvo, they have a thousand projects withing their R&D now but they are also questioning whether all of those need to be done. They did not go into details on what projects they plan to ax but suggest that some of the mid-cycle face-lifts could get pushed back as they want to reduce their operating cost at these moments.

There were also talks about Volvo working on two additions to their range, one C40, and another XC100.

While they will be looking for ways to cut down on spending, Volvo is not looking to slow down their electric plans as they added that they will not be compromising their electrification strategy.