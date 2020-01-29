Volvo XC40 Recharge Starting Off Strong!

Volvo will be testing out the EV waters for the first time with their XC40 Recharge P8 AWD which is set to arrive later this year and the order books for the model is now open.

This will kickstart their plan to have half of their global car sales come by battery-electric models by 2025 with the rest being hybrid models.

Volvo has now added that they already have a few thousands of confirming orders for their upcoming Volvo XC40 Recharge model with another ten of thousands showing interest in the vehicle.

When the vehicle was shown off last year, it was fitted with a 78kWh battery pack that would allow it to have 200 miles of range to offer. The vehicle will also need 40 minutes to charge up to 80% with a 150kW fast charger.

The vehicle will be fitted with two electric motors that will allow it to deliver 402hp and 487lb ft of torque and it will only need 4.7 seconds to go from 0-60mph.

Other details like the price and release date is still a mystery at this point.