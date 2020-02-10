Volvo XC60 T8 Hybrid Will Go Even Greener

Having the Volvo XC80 T8 come with a hybrid engine already makes the vehicle an ideal option for those looking for something greener but what Volvo will be offering on the inside will make it even more appealing.

It was revealed that Volvo is looking to go greener with their vehicles from 2025 onwards by having 25% of plastics on their vehicles made from recycled materials.

Volvo will be starting off with the Volvo XC60 T8 Hybrid SUV model but will move on to the rest of the lineup in the future. With the Volvo XC60 T8 Hybrid model, the seats will be made from recycled plastic bottles while the carpets and mats on the inside will be made from fishing nets that are claimed from the seat.

The luggage compartment will also be made out of ketchup and shampoo bottles.