Warframe Nightwave 3 Will Be The One For True Crime Fans

Warframe will be getting an update that will bring more cosmetic features as well as a new mystery.

Glassmaker is the third installment in the Nghtwave series and will bring some extra story content to the game. In the previous Nightwave stories, we got to learn about a famous felon and the suspicious cult leaders and the latest update will bring a new noir styled serial killer storyline to the game.

Players competing in the challenges will get to earn access to a simulated environment showing the crime scenes of a mysterious murder and players will need to investigate and find clues on the crime scene. They can walk around the environment and take in clues form the screen to investigate this new killer that seems to have the power to turn others into glass.

The update will also come with some bug fixes for the game.