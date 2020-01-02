Watch Dogs: Legion’s Release Date Announced?

The third installment for the Watch Dogs series is not too far off now. The game, which was announced at E3 last year will expand the world far beyond what the previous games had to offer.

Unlike the last two games where we focus on a limited few characters, the new Legion will allow players to build their own customized team of hackers from the world. Players will need to build DedSec by recruiting people that you think would help with the mission and goal. All NPC will have their own strengths and weaknesses and it is up to the players to judge what they need.

The game was originally set to be released on the 6th of March 2020 but it was later announced that the game will be pushed back although they did not offer fans a new date. With that in mind, we can expect to see it after March this year but there is still a pretty wide window.