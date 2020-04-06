Xbox Series X Subscription Model Will Arrive Late

When Microsoft announced their next-gen Xbox Series X, it was also announced that there will be a few consoles that Microsoft will be offering including a subscription-only model but it looks like that model will come much later.

It was announced that Microsoft is working on a few versions of the Xbox Series X including a lower-cost model that Microsoft feels is crucial to them as they felt that the price difference between the Xbox One and PS4 was one of the reasons why it did not do as well as the PS4.

Spencer also added that there will be an Xbox All Access program for their customers where they will only need to pay $24/month for the Xbox Series X console and $23/month for the Xbox One S. The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition will cost $20/month. The console will be paid off in 24months but those waiting for this might have to wait a little longer before they can get their hands on the new consoles.